What is QI Blockchain (QIE)

Introducing QIE Blockchain: The Future of Finance and Leading Web 3 If Bitcoin is digital Gold, QIE is a powerful global decentralised computer! QIE Blockchain stands at the forefront of the blockchain revolution, offering unparalleled speed, security, and accessibility for the world of finance. Powered by its native cryptocurrency, QIE, QIE Blockchain boasts lightning-fast transaction speeds and minimal fees, making it the premier choice for financial transactions of any scale that is EVM compatible. Operating on a Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism with Quorum-based Byzantine Fault Tolerance (QBFT), QIE Blockchain is not only efficient but also highly advanced and environmentally friendly, ensuring a sustainable future for blockchain technology. This combination provides a robust and secure network that can tolerate a certain number of faulty or malicious validators while maintaining high throughput and low latency. Its decentralized platform empowers developers to create and deploy smart contracts and decentralized applications (DApps) with ease, thanks to a robust set of SDKs and APIs. We intend to map over 50 different type of wallet addresses which will cover over 20,000 tokens to QIE Domains so that users have only ONE PAYMENT ID for all your crypto! We further intend to incorporate DID so you don`t need repetitive KYC and can use your QIE Wallet as a single sign on like Google to all your dapps with ease and peace of mind. Why QIEs POS with QBFT is better than ethereums POS with Beacon chain: https://medium.com/@QIEecosystem/why-qies-pos-with-qbft-outshines-ethereum-s-pos-with-beacon-chain-dc9c48f8db07 Validators on QIE Blockchain serve as the backbone of the network, acting as network accountants and earning rewards in QIE for their contributions. With a maximum fixed supply of 150 million QIE, QIE Blockchain ensures scarcity and value preservation, projecting its long-term sustainability well into the future. Become a validator today: https://validator.qiblockchain.online/. Explainer video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0N3n6Xn9EEY. QIE Wallet is at the forefront of Web 3 innovation, offering a Single Sign-On (SSO) solution through decentralized domains. Our vision includes seamless integration with all major DeFi protocols to enhance the overall user experience of Web 3. Think of it as the equivalent of Google Sign-In for the decentralized web, providing users with a familiar and efficient way to access various decentralized applications. We prioritize security and convenience by implementing unique methods to safeguard user accounts, such as linking seed phrases to phone IDs via decentralised domains for enhanced security measures and simplified recovery processes. QIE Blockchain sets itself apart by its commitment to fairness and decentralization. Unlike many other blockchain projects, QIE Blockchain never held an ICO, and all QIE coins are completely and fairly distributed to the community. This ensures that QIE Blockchain remains truly decentralized and community-driven, embodying the principles of trust and inclusivity at its core. Beyond its technical prowess and fair distribution model, QIE Blockchain is rapidly expanding its ecosystem, encompassing a diverse array of projects including NFT marketplaces, DeFi protocols, automated trading platforms, NFT games, DeFi lending solutions, ID verification systems, non-custodial wallets, and bank-integrated compliant payment solutions. This comprehensive ecosystem positions QIE Blockchain as the ultimate solution for all blockchain needs. In summary, with its unrivaled features, commitment to fairness and decentralization, and complete ecosystem, QIE Blockchain is not just a blockchain platform – it's the only one the world will ever need. Join us in shaping the future of finance with QIE Blockchain. API Link confirming max supply (limited): https://mainnet.qiblockchain.online/api?module=stats&action=qisupply API Link confirming circulating supply: https://nodevalidator.qiblockchain.online/qisupply Become a network validator now and earn: https://validator.qiblockchain.online/ Circulating supply = max supply as all been mined fairly or allocated as rewards to validators with NO ICO held making it completely decentralised. Developer Grants: https://www.qie.digital/developer DeFi Lottery: https://lottery.qie.digital DEX: www.qidex.site NFT Marketplace: www.hovr.site NFT Dog racing Game to earn: www.pawsome.host Alien Jumper Game to earn: www.qiedoodle.com Self-Custody QIE Wallet: https://qiewallet.me available on iOS, Android & Chrome Token creator: https://qidex.site/#/token-creator Web 3 domains: https://domains.qie.digital/ Instant AI websites: https://websitebuilder.hovr.site/ HovR Referral program to receive commissions on nft referrals: https://referral.hovr.site/ Developer blockchain API & SDK: https://docs.qiblockchain.online/ Developer NFT & Domains API & SDK: https://sdk.hovr.site/ Galaxi Invest AI stockscreener: www.galaxiinvest.com And much more... Read more on our medium page: https://medium.com/@QIEecosystem Old website: www.qiblockchain.online New website: www.qie.digital

QI Blockchain (QIE) Resource Whitepaper Official Website