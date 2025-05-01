QLix Price (QLIX)
The live price of QLix (QLIX) today is 0.183338 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 183.34K USD. QLIX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key QLix Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- QLix price change within the day is +4.30%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00M USD
During today, the price change of QLix to USD was $ +0.00756196.
In the past 30 days, the price change of QLix to USD was $ -0.0071212695.
In the past 60 days, the price change of QLix to USD was $ -0.1177652392.
In the past 90 days, the price change of QLix to USD was $ -0.2178220370929032.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00756196
|+4.30%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0071212695
|-3.88%
|60 Days
|$ -0.1177652392
|-64.23%
|90 Days
|$ -0.2178220370929032
|-54.29%
Discover the latest price analysis of QLix: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.02%
+4.30%
-16.71%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
QLix stands as a pioneering cryptocurrency project, introducing a novel approach called Quantitative Liquidity Mixing. It functions as both a bridge and a mixer, optimizing liquidity provision across blockchain networks while ensuring transaction privacy. Utilizing advanced quantitative analysis, smart routing algorithms, and privacy-preserving techniques, QLix facilitates efficient and confidential asset transfers, enhancing the interoperability and fungibility of digital assets. QLix employs state-of-the-art cryptographic methods, including zero-knowledge proofs and other privacy-preserving protocols, to anonymize transactions. These techniques obfuscate the origins and destinations of digital assets, allowing users to enjoy a high level of privacy and security in their transactions, making the movement of assets across blockchains trace-resistant.
