QUBI Tokenized RWA Price ($QBIT)
The live price of QUBI Tokenized RWA ($QBIT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 190.64K USD. $QBIT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key QUBI Tokenized RWA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- QUBI Tokenized RWA price change within the day is +1.85%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.94M USD
Get real-time price updates of the $QBIT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of QUBI Tokenized RWA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of QUBI Tokenized RWA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of QUBI Tokenized RWA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of QUBI Tokenized RWA to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.85%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-68.45%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-44.03%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of QUBI Tokenized RWA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.30%
+1.85%
-21.76%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Project Description for QUBI QUBI is an innovative blockchain-based platform designed to tokenize Real World Assets (RWA), including real estate, art, and other high-value assets. By leveraging smart contracts on the Solana blockchain, QUBI makes investment in RWAs more accessible, liquid, and secure. Purpose and Function: QUBI aims to democratize asset ownership by allowing users to buy, sell, and trade fractional or whole RWAs globally. This reduces entry barriers and increases liquidity for traditionally illiquid assets. Utility of $QBIT: $QBIT serves as the platform’s utility token, facilitating transactions, governance, staking, and access to exclusive investment opportunities within the QUBI ecosystem.
