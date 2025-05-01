Quick Intel Price (QKNTL)
The live price of Quick Intel (QKNTL) today is 0.00729058 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 582.94K USD. QKNTL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Quick Intel Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Quick Intel price change within the day is -20.28%
- It has a circulating supply of 79.96M USD
During today, the price change of Quick Intel to USD was $ -0.001855177273287715.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Quick Intel to USD was $ -0.0019955323.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Quick Intel to USD was $ -0.0030035746.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Quick Intel to USD was $ -0.015323034640496545.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.001855177273287715
|-20.28%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0019955323
|-27.37%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0030035746
|-41.19%
|90 Days
|$ -0.015323034640496545
|-67.76%
Discover the latest price analysis of Quick Intel: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.05%
-20.28%
-32.05%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? QUICKI is a suite of safety and security multi-chain tools, with first of its kind scam detection mechanisms for Blockchain, keeping Web3 safer! While other scanners do similar scans, the date is not in real-time. QUICKI scans the asset in real-time at the time of scan to provide an accurate result without stale data. With investors using QUICKI to scan projects before they invest, they get a wholeistic view of that token like taxes, honeypot check, locked liquidity, hidden owner, hidden malicious functions, hidden contract modifiers, and more. Quicki also has a Dashboard that is a one-stop shop for new and existing tokens across chains, directly integrated with the Quicki Scan to quickly spot scams and avoid them. What makes your project unique? QUICKI has created the first of its kind tool that scans down to the contract and alerts on malicious code. History of your project. Launched on February 11th, 2023, and have done over 5 thousand scans on tokens. What’s next for your project? QUICKI’s future plans include expanding to support more chains and become the defacto in safety and security in web3. What can your token be used for? The token can be used to unlock tier levels on the platform that unlocks additional features.
