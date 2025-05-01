Quidax Price (QDX)
The live price of Quidax (QDX) today is 0.050674 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. QDX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Quidax Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Quidax price change within the day is +1.02%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Quidax to USD was $ +0.00051044.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Quidax to USD was $ +0.0011647824.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Quidax to USD was $ -0.0015007105.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Quidax to USD was $ -0.04016522174617565.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00051044
|+1.02%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0011647824
|+2.30%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0015007105
|-2.96%
|90 Days
|$ -0.04016522174617565
|-44.21%
Discover the latest price analysis of Quidax: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.21%
+1.02%
+1.48%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Quidax aims to be the home of BEP20, giving anyone access to tokens on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), as well as popular cryptocurrencies.
|1 QDX to VND
₫1,333.48631
|1 QDX to AUD
A$0.07905144
|1 QDX to GBP
￡0.0380055
|1 QDX to EUR
€0.04459312
|1 QDX to USD
$0.050674
|1 QDX to MYR
RM0.21840494
|1 QDX to TRY
₺1.94790856
|1 QDX to JPY
¥7.3299941
|1 QDX to RUB
₽4.14614668
|1 QDX to INR
₹4.28854062
|1 QDX to IDR
Rp844.56632884
|1 QDX to KRW
₩72.39135618
|1 QDX to PHP
₱2.82862268
|1 QDX to EGP
￡E.2.57626616
|1 QDX to BRL
R$0.28732158
|1 QDX to CAD
C$0.06993012
|1 QDX to BDT
৳6.1771606
|1 QDX to NGN
₦81.33835762
|1 QDX to UAH
₴2.1080384
|1 QDX to VES
Bs4.357964
|1 QDX to PKR
Rs14.28601408
|1 QDX to KZT
₸26.07988084
|1 QDX to THB
฿1.69656552
|1 QDX to TWD
NT$1.62460844
|1 QDX to AED
د.إ0.18597358
|1 QDX to CHF
Fr0.04155268
|1 QDX to HKD
HK$0.3927235
|1 QDX to MAD
.د.م0.46924124
|1 QDX to MXN
$0.99371714