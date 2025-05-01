Quidd Price (QUIDD)
The live price of Quidd (QUIDD) today is 0.00134593 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 371.31K USD. QUIDD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Quidd Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Quidd price change within the day is +1.55%
- It has a circulating supply of 275.89M USD
During today, the price change of Quidd to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Quidd to USD was $ +0.0003948635.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Quidd to USD was $ +0.0002306660.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Quidd to USD was $ -0.0003641651284334319.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.55%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0003948635
|+29.34%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0002306660
|+17.14%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0003641651284334319
|-21.29%
Discover the latest price analysis of Quidd: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.20%
+1.55%
+7.71%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Quidd is the original digital collectibles and NFT marketplace. For over five years, Quidd has facilitated the issuance, sale, and exchange of limited-edition, officially licensed digital collectibles, featuring more than 325 of the world’s most popular brands, including Marvel, Disney, Game of Thrones, Rick and Morty, and more. Originally backed by Sequoia Capital and now part of the Animoca Brands family, Quidd serves over 7,000,000 mainstream digital collectors, stores over 2.1B pieces of individually-serialized digital artwork, and facilitates over 6 transactions-per-second in its aftermarket.
