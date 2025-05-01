Raini Price ($RAINI)
The live price of Raini ($RAINI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 189.67K USD. $RAINI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Raini Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Raini price change within the day is -2.45%
- It has a circulating supply of 486.36M USD
Get real-time price updates of the $RAINI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate $RAINI price information.
During today, the price change of Raini to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Raini to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Raini to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Raini to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.45%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-5.35%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-15.21%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Raini: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.02%
-2.45%
-87.09%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Crypto native game development and publishing studio, with products built in an ecosystem powered by $RAINI
