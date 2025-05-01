Ramen Price (RAMEN)
The live price of Ramen (RAMEN) today is 0.105781 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.62M USD. RAMEN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ramen Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Ramen price change within the day is -7.52%
- It has a circulating supply of 15.28M USD
Get real-time price updates of the RAMEN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate RAMEN price information.
During today, the price change of Ramen to USD was $ -0.0086068081243458.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ramen to USD was $ -0.0614794834.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ramen to USD was $ -0.0772446394.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ramen to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0086068081243458
|-7.52%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0614794834
|-58.11%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0772446394
|-73.02%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Ramen: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.91%
-7.52%
+7.77%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Ramen is the Berachain-native token launchpad powering liquidity bootstrapping and price discovery for new assets. We democratise equitable access for users to participate in liquidity bootstrapping events by early-stage and growth-stage protocols on Berachain. We have 2 launch modes - Fixed-price sale and Price Discovery. For fixed-price sale, users will have to enter into a raffle to win allocation to purchase tokens. These raffle tickets can be bought using Gacha points, which are earned via staking our RAMEN tokens. For Price Discovery Mode, there's no gating but we have a sealed-bid auction mechanism to determine the price of the token based on market demand.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 RAMEN to VND
₫2,783.627015
|1 RAMEN to AUD
A$0.16396055
|1 RAMEN to GBP
￡0.07933575
|1 RAMEN to EUR
€0.09308728
|1 RAMEN to USD
$0.105781
|1 RAMEN to MYR
RM0.45591611
|1 RAMEN to TRY
₺4.07468412
|1 RAMEN to JPY
¥15.11716271
|1 RAMEN to RUB
₽8.67615762
|1 RAMEN to INR
₹8.94378355
|1 RAMEN to IDR
Rp1,763.01596146
|1 RAMEN to KRW
₩150.6850345
|1 RAMEN to PHP
₱5.89940637
|1 RAMEN to EGP
￡E.5.37579042
|1 RAMEN to BRL
R$0.59977827
|1 RAMEN to CAD
C$0.14491997
|1 RAMEN to BDT
৳12.85556493
|1 RAMEN to NGN
₦169.52039936
|1 RAMEN to UAH
₴4.39096931
|1 RAMEN to VES
Bs9.097166
|1 RAMEN to PKR
Rs29.73821253
|1 RAMEN to KZT
₸54.02447232
|1 RAMEN to THB
฿3.53943226
|1 RAMEN to TWD
NT$3.38922324
|1 RAMEN to AED
د.إ0.38821627
|1 RAMEN to CHF
Fr0.08674042
|1 RAMEN to HKD
HK$0.81980275
|1 RAMEN to MAD
.د.م0.97953206
|1 RAMEN to MXN
$2.0733076