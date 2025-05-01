Rangers Fan Token Price (RFT)
The live price of Rangers Fan Token (RFT) today is 0.00306522 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 57.54K USD. RFT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Rangers Fan Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Rangers Fan Token price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 18.77M USD
During today, the price change of Rangers Fan Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Rangers Fan Token to USD was $ -0.0002339890.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Rangers Fan Token to USD was $ -0.0018253078.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Rangers Fan Token to USD was $ -0.0008046312705908927.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002339890
|-7.63%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0018253078
|-59.54%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0008046312705908927
|-20.79%
Discover the latest price analysis of Rangers Fan Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.77%
--
+1.23%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Rangers Fan Tokens are offered on the Bitcichain infrastructure. You can support your team by purchasing Rangers Fan Tokens and have a say in your club by participating in special events and surveys created for fans. RFT Token is a token project developed on the Bitcichain infrastructure.
