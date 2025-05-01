Raven Protocol Price (RAVEN)
The live price of Raven Protocol (RAVEN) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 580.76K USD. RAVEN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Raven Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Raven Protocol price change within the day is -3.57%
- It has a circulating supply of 4.44B USD
Get real-time price updates of the RAVEN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate RAVEN price information.
During today, the price change of Raven Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Raven Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Raven Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Raven Protocol to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.57%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+9.43%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-31.77%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Raven Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.02%
-3.57%
+11.55%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Raven Protocol's specific use case is to perform AI training where speed is the key. We're taking a 1M image dataset that takes 2-3 weeks to train on AWS down to 2-3 hours on Raven. AI companies will be able to train models better and faster. Raven Protocol is creating a self-sustaining and dynamic ecosystem for: Customers who want to train their AI engines; and/or Contributors who would like to share their compute resources in the form of Computers, Smartphones, or even a server rack. Raven Tokens (RAVEN) will work as the common ground to facilitate a secure transaction that will take place inside our ecosystem. Enterprise clients who want to rent compute power will do so with RAVEN and contributors of the compute power will be rewarded in RAVEN. Raven is creating a network of compute nodes that utilize idle compute power for the purposes of AI training where speed is the key. A native token is the key to bootstrapping a nascent network. We want to incentivize and reward people all over the world to contribute their compute power to our network. Additionally, we will reward token holders for running masternodes which will be responsible for orchestrating the training of various deep neural networks. Our consensus mechanism is something we call Proof-of-Calculation. Proof-of-Calculation will be the primary guideline for the regulation and distribution of incentives to the compute nodes in the network. Following are the two prime deciders for the incentive distribution: Speed: Depending upon how fast a node can perform gradient calculations (in a neural network) and return it back to the Gradient Collector. Redundancy: The 3 fastest redundant calculation will only qualify for receiving the incentive. This will make sure that the gradients that are getting returned are genuine and of the highest quality.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 RAVEN to VND
₫--
|1 RAVEN to AUD
A$--
|1 RAVEN to GBP
￡--
|1 RAVEN to EUR
€--
|1 RAVEN to USD
$--
|1 RAVEN to MYR
RM--
|1 RAVEN to TRY
₺--
|1 RAVEN to JPY
¥--
|1 RAVEN to RUB
₽--
|1 RAVEN to INR
₹--
|1 RAVEN to IDR
Rp--
|1 RAVEN to KRW
₩--
|1 RAVEN to PHP
₱--
|1 RAVEN to EGP
￡E.--
|1 RAVEN to BRL
R$--
|1 RAVEN to CAD
C$--
|1 RAVEN to BDT
৳--
|1 RAVEN to NGN
₦--
|1 RAVEN to UAH
₴--
|1 RAVEN to VES
Bs--
|1 RAVEN to PKR
Rs--
|1 RAVEN to KZT
₸--
|1 RAVEN to THB
฿--
|1 RAVEN to TWD
NT$--
|1 RAVEN to AED
د.إ--
|1 RAVEN to CHF
Fr--
|1 RAVEN to HKD
HK$--
|1 RAVEN to MAD
.د.م--
|1 RAVEN to MXN
$--