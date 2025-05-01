What is RCD Espanyol Fan Token (ENFT)

RCD Espanyol Fan Token is the BRC-20 smart contract designed to revolutionize fan experiences. With the token, RCD Espanyol gives fans the opportunity to participate in exclusive surveys and events, create digital collections, purchase NFTs, enjoy gamification and mission features linked to fan rewards, missions and great experiences. ENFT, RCD Espanyol Bitci Technology Fan Token can be used in the following functions. Survey and Events ENFT Token holders can participate in Paid and Free Surveys or Events on the Bitci Fan Token Platform. Loyalty Subscription ENFT Token holders will be able to use RCD Espanyol Tokens to receive fan rewards, digital collectibles, loyalty points and more. E-Commerce ENFT Token can be included in RCD Espanyol's potential future e-commerce ecosystem, used as payment for shopping payments, products, tickets, memberships and more using BitciPay or FanApp. Advantages ENFT Token holders, including signed products, interact with RCD Espanyol on the Bitci Fan Token Platform to meet and greet one of the players or legends, one-on-one phone calls, entrance to the locker room, watching matches in VIP or similar areas, signed official products, limited edition collectibles. etc. can take advantage of the benefits. Games and Quests ENFT Token holders will have access to multiple missions and gamification features on the Bitci Fan Token Platform.

RCD Espanyol Fan Token (ENFT) Resource Official Website