Rebel Bots Price (RBLS)
The live price of Rebel Bots (RBLS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 280.43K USD. RBLS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Rebel Bots Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Rebel Bots price change within the day is -5.20%
- It has a circulating supply of 285.03M USD
Get real-time price updates of the RBLS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate RBLS price information.
During today, the price change of Rebel Bots to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Rebel Bots to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Rebel Bots to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Rebel Bots to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.20%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-42.66%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-84.06%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Rebel Bots: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.00%
-5.20%
-27.63%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
RBLS - POWERING THE REBEL BOTS GAMING UNIVERSE The RBLS token will power governance and utility for our first gaming title Xoil Wars, and all future gamefi titles released in the Rebel Bots gaming universe. Our vision is for RBLS to be used by millions of players in Xoil Wars to build, level up, and grow their armies! The RBLS token operates on the Polygon blockchain ecosystem and will have in-game utility and staking benefits. RBLS is backed by world-class gaming investors including Ubisoft, Animoca Brands, The Overwolf and Polygon Studios, with a complete audit by CertiK. GAME UTILITY & STAKING BENEFITS A scarce game currency which players will sink RBLS to… Build new powerful Fighting Bots for their armies Purchase rare parts and items from the Xoilium shop. Holders of the RBLS token will also have access to staking benefits in future. DAO VOTING POWER Beyond 2023, the RBLS token will evolve into the Rebel Bots Decentralised Autonomous Organization (DAO). RBLS will become the governance token which grants token holders voting power over decisions to help lead the Rebel Bots gaming universe to success. SUSTAINABLE GROWTH TOKENOMICS RBLS launched in March 2022 with an ultimate supply cap of 300 Million to be released over 5 years. The generation schedule of RBLS is designed to launch long-term sustainable growth with multiple demand drivers and controlled release. To learn more about the RBLS token generation schedule, holder benefits and utility details read the Rebel Bots whitepaper.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 RBLS to VND
₫--
|1 RBLS to AUD
A$--
|1 RBLS to GBP
￡--
|1 RBLS to EUR
€--
|1 RBLS to USD
$--
|1 RBLS to MYR
RM--
|1 RBLS to TRY
₺--
|1 RBLS to JPY
¥--
|1 RBLS to RUB
₽--
|1 RBLS to INR
₹--
|1 RBLS to IDR
Rp--
|1 RBLS to KRW
₩--
|1 RBLS to PHP
₱--
|1 RBLS to EGP
￡E.--
|1 RBLS to BRL
R$--
|1 RBLS to CAD
C$--
|1 RBLS to BDT
৳--
|1 RBLS to NGN
₦--
|1 RBLS to UAH
₴--
|1 RBLS to VES
Bs--
|1 RBLS to PKR
Rs--
|1 RBLS to KZT
₸--
|1 RBLS to THB
฿--
|1 RBLS to TWD
NT$--
|1 RBLS to AED
د.إ--
|1 RBLS to CHF
Fr--
|1 RBLS to HKD
HK$--
|1 RBLS to MAD
.د.م--
|1 RBLS to MXN
$--