Regen Price (REGEN)
The live price of Regen (REGEN) today is 0.01218527 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.81M USD. REGEN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Regen Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Regen price change within the day is +1.82%
- It has a circulating supply of 148.35M USD
During today, the price change of Regen to USD was $ +0.00021769.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Regen to USD was $ -0.0073282810.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Regen to USD was $ -0.0068130025.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Regen to USD was $ -0.026096344937793945.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00021769
|+1.82%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0073282810
|-60.14%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0068130025
|-55.91%
|90 Days
|$ -0.026096344937793945
|-68.16%
Discover the latest price analysis of Regen: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.49%
+1.82%
-28.07%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
REGEN coin is the token for the Regen Network Platform
