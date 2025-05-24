ReNeW Price (RENEW)
The live price of ReNeW (RENEW) today is 0.415673 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. RENEW to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ReNeW Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ReNeW price change within the day is -2.18%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of ReNeW to USD was $ -0.009287611451436.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ReNeW to USD was $ +0.2137275424.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ReNeW to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ReNeW to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.009287611451436
|-2.18%
|30 Days
|$ +0.2137275424
|+51.42%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ReNeW: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.14%
-2.18%
+52.48%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The RENEW Project is a forward-thinking initiative born in response to one of the most critical global challenges of our time—E.S.G. (Environmental, Social, Governance). Historically, unchecked corporate pursuit of profit has led to severe environmental degradation, contributing to an escalating crisis for humanity. E.S.G. represents a new paradigm, a global promise to correct these systemic failures. At the heart of this paradigm is the Environmental pillar, which is fundamental to human survival and must be prioritized above all. RENEW aims to tackle this issue head-on by creating an ecosystem where individuals are rewarded for participating in eco-friendly actions. Through our proprietary app and the RENEW TOK recycling machines, users can deposit plastic bottles and cans in exchange for RENEW tokens—digital assets that can be traded or used to redeem various goods. By incentivizing sustainable behaviors through blockchain-based rewards, RENEW is bridging technology and environmental responsibility to help build a cleaner, more sustainable future.
