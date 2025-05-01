Resistance Girl Price (REGI)
The live price of Resistance Girl (REGI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 61.69K USD. REGI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Resistance Girl Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Resistance Girl price change within the day is -5.71%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the REGI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate REGI price information.
During today, the price change of Resistance Girl to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Resistance Girl to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Resistance Girl to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Resistance Girl to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.71%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-24.36%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+37.98%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Resistance Girl: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.91%
-5.71%
-21.71%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Launched to spotlight the collective effort against online suppression, she embodies the spirit of digital defiance. Resistance Girl champions the growth of TON — The Open Network and Telegram, rallying a decentralized community committed to fighting for digital freedom, enhancing network adoption, and fostering a space for open communication and innovation on TON
