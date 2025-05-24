The ReSource Protocol provides a comprehensive toolbox for the creation of distributed mutual credit systems that grant participants access to 0% interest credit, further collaborative commerce, and give rise to a new class of stablecoins. Instead of “renting” capital from a bank or lender, network-participants form a multi-sided lending system in which businesses extend credit to each other. However, they don’t do so with fiat or even crypto assets. Instead, the ReSource protocol allows participants to mobilise what businesses already have: unused inventory, free labour time, and all resources comprising their enterprise. ​​Participants lend these unutilized resources to peers that need them, and in return - receive from the network what they need themselves to expand their own business.

Disclaimer

