Revuto Price (REVU)
The live price of Revuto (REVU) today is 0.0056597 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 764.70K USD. REVU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Revuto Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Revuto price change within the day is +0.37%
- It has a circulating supply of 135.11M USD
During today, the price change of Revuto to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Revuto to USD was $ -0.0011695622.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Revuto to USD was $ +0.0003405616.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Revuto to USD was $ -0.001489412195302506.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.37%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0011695622
|-20.66%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0003405616
|+6.02%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001489412195302506
|-20.83%
Discover the latest price analysis of Revuto: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.18%
+0.37%
-3.15%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
In general: Revuto helps people manage and pay for their subscriptions by leveraging crypto and DeFi services. The end goal is to help users manage their subscriptions, avoid free-trial traps, and save money by paying less than they would with fiat money. The market is vast because, on average, we all use and pay for at least 2-3 subscriptions every month. As the subscription economy is growing by 100% year over year, we’ll spend even more money on subscriptions in the future and lose cash on subscriptions we don’t use and/or forget about. More importantly, with Revuto dApp and by staking REVU in liquidity pools, Revuto users will be able to provide liquidity to other Revuto users on the subscription due date(s) and make their money work for them (earn yield).
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
