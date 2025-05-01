What is Rich ($RICH)

Rich is the first smart reward distribution platform on the Sol chain that provides users multiple ways to earn passive income through staking SOL on the Rich machine or simply by holding the token in the incoming phases of the project. By combining the meme part of the token with the rewards utility, we can say that this time it’s something more than a Ponzi, rewarding users with stable, forever passive income. How will people get passive income with Rich? Isn’t it a Ponzi? Rich is going to provide multiple connected ecosystems to provide rewards to users forever. Normally, Ponzi tokens or Ponzi websites keep rewarding users for a few months or even up to a year, but they eventually die when the volume goes down or when there are no new users. However, Rich is designed to stay forever, rewarding everyone and creating financial freedom. With Rich there is no need to worry about chasing pumps and dumps, and hypes, or risking your capital. You can simply inject it into Rich and let it print for you while you enjoy a relaxing, stress-free life.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Rich ($RICH) Resource Whitepaper Official Website