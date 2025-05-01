RivusDAO Price (RIVUS)
The live price of RivusDAO (RIVUS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 7.27K USD. RIVUS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key RivusDAO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- RivusDAO price change within the day is +2.18%
- It has a circulating supply of 294.67M USD
During today, the price change of RivusDAO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of RivusDAO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of RivusDAO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of RivusDAO to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.18%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+1.42%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-19.03%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of RivusDAO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.09%
+2.18%
+11.19%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
RivusDAO is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization that decides on the key parameters of liquid staking protocols through the voting power of governance token ($RIVUS) tokens. Rivus DAO is a cryptocurrency protocol that aims to unlock DeFi on AI protocols/ecosystems by offering LSD services to blockchains such as Bittensor. Like Lido Finance, Rivus DAO offers a liquid staking solution through rsTAO, in which users can earn staking rewards while staying on the Ethereum Network. Earning rewards on digital assets becomes quite accessible through liquid staking derivatives. There are many benefits of introducing a Liquid Staking Token (LST) for TAO such as it can be used as collateral in DeFi activities and at the same time earn stakes for it. In the future, rsTAO will become an acceptable collateral to lending/borrowing platforms like AAVE among other giants in the sector.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
