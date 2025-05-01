Welcome to 🦴Rocky, a cryptocurrency project named after Solana Co-Founder Raj Gokal's dog, Rocky. Created to respond to the growing demand for dog-themed narratives in the crypto space, Rocky pays homage to Raj and his dog while contributing value to the Solana blockchain ecosystem. With a total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens and a transparent tokenomics structure, $ROCKY ensures security and decentralization. The project's commitment to transparency is reinforced by burning the liquidity pool and renouncing the contract. The Solana blockchain provides efficiency and low transaction fees, offering a seamless user experience. $ROCKY has cultivated a vibrant community that engages in discussions, meme contests, and charitable initiatives, allocating a portion of proceeds to support animal shelters and rescue organizations. Beyond its meme aspect, $ROCKY offers utility through NFTs, allowing token holders to access exclusive drops and limited edition merchandise. Future plans include listing on Centralized Exchanges, and details about the whitepaper and roadmap will be announced soon. Join the $ROCKY community on Telegram for more information and updates.

Disclaimer

