Rouge Studio Price (ROUGE)
The live price of Rouge Studio (ROUGE) today is 0.00591729 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 124.47K USD. ROUGE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Rouge Studio Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Rouge Studio price change within the day is -1.45%
- It has a circulating supply of 21.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the ROUGE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ROUGE price information.
During today, the price change of Rouge Studio to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Rouge Studio to USD was $ -0.0020996142.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Rouge Studio to USD was $ -0.0011207737.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Rouge Studio to USD was $ -0.015629526604421874.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.45%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0020996142
|-35.48%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0011207737
|-18.94%
|90 Days
|$ -0.015629526604421874
|-72.53%
Discover the latest price analysis of Rouge Studio: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.02%
-1.45%
-10.52%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Rouge Studio is a game development studio dedicated to crafting high-quality, immersive gaming experiences that leverage the latest in Web3 and AI technologies. Its flagship project, Project Origin, is an ambitious MMORPG designed to offer players an engaging mix of exploration, player-driven economy, and adaptive gameplay mechanics. The game incorporates Web3 technology to enable true ownership of in-game assets through blockchain integration, while AI enhances features like dynamic land valuation and an evolving in-game economy. Players can interact with a vibrant world where factors such as quest proximity, player activity, and resource availability shape the gameplay experience. The project’s native token, $ROUGE, serves as the backbone of the ecosystem, facilitating in-game transactions, cross-game compatibility, and community-driven initiatives across all Rouge Studio projects. Rouge Studio aims to set new benchmarks in gaming by prioritizing quality, innovation, and sustainable development.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ROUGE to VND
₫155.71348635
|1 ROUGE to AUD
A$0.0092309724
|1 ROUGE to GBP
￡0.0044379675
|1 ROUGE to EUR
€0.0052072152
|1 ROUGE to USD
$0.00591729
|1 ROUGE to MYR
RM0.0255035199
|1 ROUGE to TRY
₺0.2277564921
|1 ROUGE to JPY
¥0.8517347226
|1 ROUGE to RUB
₽0.486401238
|1 ROUGE to INR
₹0.5004843882
|1 ROUGE to IDR
Rp98.6214605514
|1 ROUGE to KRW
₩8.4532629753
|1 ROUGE to PHP
₱0.3302439549
|1 ROUGE to EGP
￡E.0.3014859255
|1 ROUGE to BRL
R$0.0335510343
|1 ROUGE to CAD
C$0.0081066873
|1 ROUGE to BDT
৳0.7191282537
|1 ROUGE to NGN
₦9.5132863059
|1 ROUGE to UAH
₴0.2456267079
|1 ROUGE to VES
Bs0.50888694
|1 ROUGE to PKR
Rs1.6635277377
|1 ROUGE to KZT
₸3.0220783488
|1 ROUGE to THB
฿0.1984067337
|1 ROUGE to TWD
NT$0.1898266632
|1 ROUGE to AED
د.إ0.0217164543
|1 ROUGE to CHF
Fr0.0048521778
|1 ROUGE to HKD
HK$0.0458589975
|1 ROUGE to MAD
.د.م0.0547941054
|1 ROUGE to MXN
$0.1160972298