Rough Love Potion Price (RLP)
The live price of Rough Love Potion (RLP) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 33.56K USD. RLP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Rough Love Potion Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Rough Love Potion price change within the day is -0.23%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the RLP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Rough Love Potion to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Rough Love Potion to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Rough Love Potion to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Rough Love Potion to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.23%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-38.05%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-76.25%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Rough Love Potion: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.27%
-0.23%
+1.97%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Rough Love Potion ($RLP) is the first Smooth Love Potion ($SLP) derivative and memecoin from the Axie Infinity ecosystem. Small Love Potion ($SLP) breeding mechanics/mint, December 19th, 2019. $SLP name change to “Smooth Love Potion” and migration to Ronin Network, April 21st, 2021. Rough Love Potion ($RLP) mint on Ethereum, May 5th, 2021. $RLP migration to Ronin Network, January 21st, 2025. 20% of the $RLP supply was sent to the Axie Infinity Community Treasury. *Rough Love Potion ($RLP) is a memecoin and has no official affiliation with Smooth Love Potion ($SLP), Axie Infinity or Sky Mavis.
