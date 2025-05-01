Ruff Price (RUFF)
The live price of Ruff (RUFF) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 132.82K USD. RUFF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ruff Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Ruff price change within the day is -3.69%
- It has a circulating supply of 940.50M USD
Get real-time price updates of the RUFF to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Ruff to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ruff to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ruff to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ruff to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.69%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+14.93%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-4.11%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Ruff: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.07%
-3.69%
+7.29%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
As an architecture combining block chain and internet of things (IoT), Ruff Chain includes a public chain for development as well as a distributed operating system. It extends the point-to-point network and consensus mechanism from the virtual to real world, and promotes the motion of atomic flow by information flow. RUFF Tokens, validated by virtual currency contracts, are placed in the Ruff Chain; they are the standards for incentivizing, consuming, and trading in the Ruff Chain community.
