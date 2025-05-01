RuufCoin Price (RUUF)
The live price of RuufCoin (RUUF) today is 0.0124135 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. RUUF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key RuufCoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- RuufCoin price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of RuufCoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of RuufCoin to USD was $ -0.0008062319.
In the past 60 days, the price change of RuufCoin to USD was $ -0.0019179279.
In the past 90 days, the price change of RuufCoin to USD was $ -0.007471701580661625.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0008062319
|-6.49%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0019179279
|-15.45%
|90 Days
|$ -0.007471701580661625
|-37.57%
Discover the latest price analysis of RuufCoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+1.49%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
RuufCoin is the native token for RuufPay, the first self-custody wallet designed for users to pay rent in crypto directly from their wallet. Users can easily buy, sell, earn rewards and swap thousands of tokens on the Ethereum, Polygon and Bitcoin Networks. RuufCoin holders can earn and apply rewards towards rental payments, swap them, or send them to other wallets.
