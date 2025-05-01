RWAX Price (RWAX)
The live price of RWAX (RWAX) today is 0.084018 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.37M USD. RWAX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key RWAX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- RWAX price change within the day is -1.12%
- It has a circulating supply of 16.36M USD
During today, the price change of RWAX to USD was $ -0.00095239458340572.
In the past 30 days, the price change of RWAX to USD was $ +0.0126599750.
In the past 60 days, the price change of RWAX to USD was $ -0.0061097385.
In the past 90 days, the price change of RWAX to USD was $ -0.0237251709775571.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00095239458340572
|-1.12%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0126599750
|+15.07%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0061097385
|-7.27%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0237251709775571
|-22.02%
Discover the latest price analysis of RWAX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.19%
-1.12%
+26.49%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
RWAX is the income layer for real-world assets. A unified onchain exchange where tokenized assets generate programmable income and enable high-leverage trading. Users can trade tokenized indexes like SPY with up to 50x leverage, provide liquidity, and earn passive income through weekly dividend-paying vaults. RWAX turns every position into a potential cashflow. Real assets. Real income. Built for a new era of finance.
