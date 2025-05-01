What is SAFEONE CHAIN (SAFO)

What is SafeOne Chain (SAFO)? Safeone Chain (SAFO) is rebranded and Migrated from Neorbit (NRB) and launch 17 Desember 2022. SafeOne Chain is an exceptional fast & low cost POS Blockchain, not the usual one but a vetted Blockchain with security tools against scam/rug of any kind. We will do state of the art vetting with our blockchain detectives as well as common business assurances with each project on our chain. For the eventual rest risk after vetting, we will offer different crypto insurance packages in the form of unique utility NFTs. Investment on SafeOne Chain is secure. How Many SAFO Are There in Circulation? 300.000.000 tokens created at Binance Smart Chain. (80 % are Liquidity, 10 % for Staking Rewards and the rest are Team Wallet) Who Are the Founders of SafeOne Chain? Mathias W. as DEV/CEO/Founder (Germany) Entrepreneur since 21 years, Crypto Lover since 2012, Crypto team up since 2019, First own crypto project in 2022, Hobbys: C++, Solidity, music and festivals Kelechi Great as CCO (Nigeria) Graduate business Management, Graduate electronics & communications engineering, Coding specialist C++, Phyton, Solidity Bintara Setyawan as CTO (Indonesia) Bachelor of Informatics Engineering, Analysis Contract Crypto Currency, Coding specialist SQL, C++, Python, Solidity, Operation System and Evaluation Manager, Electrical Engineering

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

SAFEONE CHAIN (SAFO) Resource Whitepaper Official Website