SaitaBit Price (SAITABIT)
The live price of SaitaBit (SAITABIT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SAITABIT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SaitaBit Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- SaitaBit price change within the day is -0.35%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of SaitaBit to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SaitaBit to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SaitaBit to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SaitaBit to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.35%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+9.15%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+9.47%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SaitaBit: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.35%
+11.56%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SaitaBit is a Wrapped Bitcoin paired token which combines the potential growth of Bitcoin with the ease of trading on the Ethereum blockchain. An added benefit of holding SaitaBit is that non exchange wallets receive a percentage of the 0.3% reflection reward distribution during Uniswap transactions. SaitaBit also removes tokens from circulation regularly by sending over 50% of the reflection reward distribution to the burn wallet. This permanently reduces SaitaBit token supply and increases the Wrapped Bitcoin liquidity backing each remaining SaitaBit token.
