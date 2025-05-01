Sakura Price (SKU)
The live price of Sakura (SKU) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 8.82K USD. SKU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Sakura Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Sakura price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 159.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SKU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SKU price information.
During today, the price change of Sakura to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sakura to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sakura to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sakura to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-83.12%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-87.52%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Sakura: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+0.49%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Sakura is a substrate-based parachain candidate specifically built for the cross-chain DeFi ecosystem on Kusama. Building on the success of the Rococo testnet, the stage for Kusama has been set as the first “mainnet” to utilize the power of Substrate.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SKU to VND
₫--
|1 SKU to AUD
A$--
|1 SKU to GBP
￡--
|1 SKU to EUR
€--
|1 SKU to USD
$--
|1 SKU to MYR
RM--
|1 SKU to TRY
₺--
|1 SKU to JPY
¥--
|1 SKU to RUB
₽--
|1 SKU to INR
₹--
|1 SKU to IDR
Rp--
|1 SKU to KRW
₩--
|1 SKU to PHP
₱--
|1 SKU to EGP
￡E.--
|1 SKU to BRL
R$--
|1 SKU to CAD
C$--
|1 SKU to BDT
৳--
|1 SKU to NGN
₦--
|1 SKU to UAH
₴--
|1 SKU to VES
Bs--
|1 SKU to PKR
Rs--
|1 SKU to KZT
₸--
|1 SKU to THB
฿--
|1 SKU to TWD
NT$--
|1 SKU to AED
د.إ--
|1 SKU to CHF
Fr--
|1 SKU to HKD
HK$--
|1 SKU to MAD
.د.م--
|1 SKU to MXN
$--