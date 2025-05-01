Salty Price (SALTY)
The live price of Salty (SALTY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 12.53K USD. SALTY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Salty Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Salty price change within the day is +1.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.37M USD
During today, the price change of Salty to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Salty to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Salty to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Salty to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+15.06%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-11.78%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Salty: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+1.00%
-1.92%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Salty is a meme coin that revolves around a cute dog swimming in a salty ocean. The coin is inspired by a tweet from Charlotte Fang, which mentioned, "the brighter you shine, the darker your haters." Salty was launched on September 25th and aims to spread the fun and cheer across the Solana community. It has no utility and exists purely as a fun and entertaining way to engage with the crypto space.
