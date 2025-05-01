Sangkara Price (MISA)
The live price of Sangkara (MISA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MISA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Sangkara Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Sangkara price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the MISA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MISA price information.
During today, the price change of Sangkara to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sangkara to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sangkara to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sangkara to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+3.43%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+132.18%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Sangkara: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+0.03%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
1. Increse the Underlying Asset’s Value The asset that protects the value of the $MISA token is a productive plantation of 11.5 hectares in Central Java. The value of this asset will be increased by utilizing this land into a more profitable agricultural land. PT MSA plans to cultivate cassava plants to meet the large demand for cassava from abroad. The existing land will be used to plant cassava with superior quality seeds. PT MSA plans to establish a factory to process the cassava so that it has a suitable yield for export. This processing factory will also receive cassava products from local farmers, so that PT MSA can have a positive impact on the surrounding environment. 2. Acquire Token Exchanger Public interest in crypto investment in Indonesia has begun to increase significantly in Indonesia, especially since the government has recognized crypto as a digital asset that has become a trading commodity (Liputan6.com). The data released by the Ministry of Trade shows that every day the value of crypto transactions reaches IDR 1.5 trillion, and this is also reinforced by the growing ability of the Indonesian in creating their own tokens/coins. With the ever improving enthusiasm of the community, PT MSA intends to establish an exchange that can accommodate and distribute the coins created by the Indonesia’s own and also make this crypto investment easily accessible to investors who want to invest in crypto currency. Unlike other exchangers in Indonesia, PT $MSA will accommodate the underlying assets of token creators who wish to list their tokens with underlying assets so that PT MSA will not only become an exchanger that facilitates coins in general, but PT MSA will facilitate tokens that have an underlying asset. 3. Token Publisher In May 2021, Indonesia was ranked 5th in the world in the number of startups. The number of MSME in Indonesia is also tantalizing, reaching 65 million in 2018. Of this number, many startup companies and MSME need funds to laun
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 MISA to VND
₫--
|1 MISA to AUD
A$--
|1 MISA to GBP
￡--
|1 MISA to EUR
€--
|1 MISA to USD
$--
|1 MISA to MYR
RM--
|1 MISA to TRY
₺--
|1 MISA to JPY
¥--
|1 MISA to RUB
₽--
|1 MISA to INR
₹--
|1 MISA to IDR
Rp--
|1 MISA to KRW
₩--
|1 MISA to PHP
₱--
|1 MISA to EGP
￡E.--
|1 MISA to BRL
R$--
|1 MISA to CAD
C$--
|1 MISA to BDT
৳--
|1 MISA to NGN
₦--
|1 MISA to UAH
₴--
|1 MISA to VES
Bs--
|1 MISA to PKR
Rs--
|1 MISA to KZT
₸--
|1 MISA to THB
฿--
|1 MISA to TWD
NT$--
|1 MISA to AED
د.إ--
|1 MISA to CHF
Fr--
|1 MISA to HKD
HK$--
|1 MISA to MAD
.د.م--
|1 MISA to MXN
$--