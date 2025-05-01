Sapphire Price (SAPP)
The live price of Sapphire (SAPP) today is 0.00129836 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SAPP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Sapphire Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.10 USD
- Sapphire price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the SAPP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SAPP price information.
During today, the price change of Sapphire to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sapphire to USD was $ +0.0020595569.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sapphire to USD was $ +0.0006627015.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sapphire to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0020595569
|+158.63%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0006627015
|+51.04%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Sapphire: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+151.07%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The SAPP developers are aware of the frustrations of early tech adopters and fruitless ICOs and IEOs. They always approach any problems that arise with a clear, precise goal in mind. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted, and most importantly, lives and breathes with its community.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SAPP to VND
₫34.1663434
|1 SAPP to AUD
A$0.0020254416
|1 SAPP to GBP
￡0.00097377
|1 SAPP to EUR
€0.0011425568
|1 SAPP to USD
$0.00129836
|1 SAPP to MYR
RM0.0055959316
|1 SAPP to TRY
₺0.0499089584
|1 SAPP to JPY
¥0.187807774
|1 SAPP to RUB
₽0.106270766
|1 SAPP to INR
₹0.1098802068
|1 SAPP to IDR
Rp21.6393246776
|1 SAPP to KRW
₩1.8547981452
|1 SAPP to PHP
₱0.072448488
|1 SAPP to EGP
￡E.0.0660345896
|1 SAPP to BRL
R$0.0073617012
|1 SAPP to CAD
C$0.0017917368
|1 SAPP to BDT
৳0.158270084
|1 SAPP to NGN
₦2.0840365868
|1 SAPP to UAH
₴0.054011776
|1 SAPP to VES
Bs0.11165896
|1 SAPP to PKR
Rs0.3660336512
|1 SAPP to KZT
₸0.6682139576
|1 SAPP to THB
฿0.0434561092
|1 SAPP to TWD
NT$0.0415864708
|1 SAPP to AED
د.إ0.0047649812
|1 SAPP to CHF
Fr0.0010646552
|1 SAPP to HKD
HK$0.01006229
|1 SAPP to MAD
.د.م0.0120228136
|1 SAPP to MXN
$0.025447856