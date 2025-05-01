Satushi Nukumutu Price ($NUKUMUTU)
The live price of Satushi Nukumutu ($NUKUMUTU) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 6.40K USD. $NUKUMUTU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Satushi Nukumutu Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Satushi Nukumutu price change within the day is +1.92%
- It has a circulating supply of 719.27M USD
During today, the price change of Satushi Nukumutu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Satushi Nukumutu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Satushi Nukumutu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Satushi Nukumutu to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.92%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+18.64%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+0.55%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Satushi Nukumutu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+1.92%
+10.31%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
This project is an artistic representation of the identity of the founder of Bitcoin, it is a play on the typical meme format as the team is starting to implement real-life utility such as art pieces and merch in order to benefit the holders. On top of this project is simply a way for us to speculate on the true identity of Satoshi is in preparation for the HBO documentary that is dropping on the 8th of October. With the belief being that it is the individual characterized in the token itself. On top of this it is a fun way for others to speculate on the identity as well.
