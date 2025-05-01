What is Satushi Nukumutu ($NUKUMUTU)

This project is an artistic representation of the identity of the founder of Bitcoin, it is a play on the typical meme format as the team is starting to implement real-life utility such as art pieces and merch in order to benefit the holders. On top of this project is simply a way for us to speculate on the true identity of Satoshi is in preparation for the HBO documentary that is dropping on the 8th of October. With the belief being that it is the individual characterized in the token itself. On top of this it is a fun way for others to speculate on the identity as well.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Satushi Nukumutu ($NUKUMUTU) Resource Official Website