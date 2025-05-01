SC Internacional Fan Token Price (SACI)
The live price of SC Internacional Fan Token (SACI) today is 0.196994 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 180.80K USD. SACI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SC Internacional Fan Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- SC Internacional Fan Token price change within the day is -0.30%
- It has a circulating supply of 918.12K USD
During today, the price change of SC Internacional Fan Token to USD was $ -0.0006090751765637.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SC Internacional Fan Token to USD was $ -0.0427272697.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SC Internacional Fan Token to USD was $ -0.0823147111.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SC Internacional Fan Token to USD was $ -0.23712051193158096.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0006090751765637
|-0.30%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0427272697
|-21.68%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0823147111
|-41.78%
|90 Days
|$ -0.23712051193158096
|-54.62%
Discover the latest price analysis of SC Internacional Fan Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
-0.30%
-1.68%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Fan Tokens allow fans across multiple sports verticals to exercise their share of influence within their favourite teams/leagues/clubs. Through Socios.com, fans are empowered to participate in certain club decisions, for example, choosing a goal celebration song in a football stadium, choosing which fighters should go head to head in MMA, and more. Thanks to Fan Tokens, holders receive access to once-in-a-lifetime experiences such as player meet and greets, training day events & much much more. The growing list of partnerships launching their Fan Tokens on the Socios.com platform includes some of the biggest sporting organizations in the world such as FC Barcelona, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Manchester City, UFC, ROUSH Fenway Racing, Aston Martin, just to name a few
