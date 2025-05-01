Scala Price (XLA)
The live price of Scala (XLA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 179.30K USD. XLA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Scala Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Scala price change within the day is -4.79%
- It has a circulating supply of 13.92B USD
During today, the price change of Scala to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Scala to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Scala to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Scala to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.79%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-38.96%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-50.27%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Scala: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-5.95%
-4.79%
-27.27%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
