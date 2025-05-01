What is ScapesMania ($MANIA)

ScapesMania is a gaming ecosystem catering to both Web2 players and Web3 enthusiasts alike. As a casual gamer, you can dive into your favorite pastime without worrying about crypto complexities. And if you're into crypto, you can help shape the project’s future and share in its success, no gaming controller required. ScapesMania’s presale garnered over $6.125 million in funding, drew in nearly 18,400 holders, and attracted over 60,000 followers. Now, the ecosystem’s native token, $MANIA, is available on PancakeSwap, ready to trade with MANIA/WBNB and MANIA/USDT pairs. Here's what awaits $MANIA holders: Balanced Tokenomics with Cliff and Vesting: These mechanisms help maintain stability by keeping the supply and demand in check. Token Utility Expansion: Unlike meme coins reliant solely on hype, $MANIA offers exceptional utility. It will serve as the in-game currency for the pilot gaming project, grant voting rights in the developing DAO, and provide opportunities for staking and community rewards. Staking Program: Holders can score additional tokens as rewards by locking in a certain number of $MANIA. DAO Governance: Community members can actively shape ecosystem development through voting on pivotal decisions. Verified Safety: ScapesMania's smart contract has been audited and given the thumbs up by BlockSafu, instilling confidence among holders.

ScapesMania ($MANIA) Resource Whitepaper Official Website