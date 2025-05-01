Scottish Price ($SCOT)
The live price of Scottish ($SCOT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 24.23K USD. $SCOT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Scottish Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Scottish price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 6.28B USD
During today, the price change of Scottish to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Scottish to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Scottish to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Scottish to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+19.29%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+3.73%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Scottish: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$SCOT is a Solana-based token. $SCOT intend to be a symbol of the strongest, most stable, and most rewarding community on the Solana blockchain. We're not just another meme token — there's a twist in our plot We'll be diving into integrating the token into nightlife and entertainment through a decentralized application. Some of you might grasp the concept! Soon, we'll be backing nightlife events Exciting times ahead! Plus, there are plenty of interesting collaborations on the horizon. Remember, there's no fancy technology behind the token. We're not reinventing the wheel, but we sure can contribute to it.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
