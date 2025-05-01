sDOLA Price (SDOLA)
The live price of sDOLA (SDOLA) today is 1.13 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SDOLA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key sDOLA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- sDOLA price change within the day is +0.17%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
SDOLA to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of sDOLA to USD was $ +0.00188065.
In the past 30 days, the price change of sDOLA to USD was $ +0.0088855290.
In the past 60 days, the price change of sDOLA to USD was $ +0.0173241430.
In the past 90 days, the price change of sDOLA to USD was $ +0.030362526247258.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00188065
|+0.17%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0088855290
|+0.79%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0173241430
|+1.53%
|90 Days
|$ +0.030362526247258
|+2.76%
Discover the latest price analysis of sDOLA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.02%
+0.17%
+0.34%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
sDOLA is a yield-bearing, synthetic stablecoin that derives its yield from Inverse Finance’s FiRM fixed rate lending market revenues. Users who stake DOLA receive a constant stream of DBR’s, which are auto-compounded into more DOLA, resulting in yield-bearing sDOLA.
|1 SDOLA to VND
₫29,735.95
|1 SDOLA to AUD
A$1.7628
|1 SDOLA to GBP
￡0.8475
|1 SDOLA to EUR
€0.9944
|1 SDOLA to USD
$1.13
|1 SDOLA to MYR
RM4.8703
|1 SDOLA to TRY
₺43.4372
|1 SDOLA to JPY
¥163.4545
|1 SDOLA to RUB
₽92.4905
|1 SDOLA to INR
₹95.6319
|1 SDOLA to IDR
Rp18,833.3258
|1 SDOLA to KRW
₩1,614.2841
|1 SDOLA to PHP
₱63.054
|1 SDOLA to EGP
￡E.57.4831
|1 SDOLA to BRL
R$6.4071
|1 SDOLA to CAD
C$1.5481
|1 SDOLA to BDT
৳137.747
|1 SDOLA to NGN
₦1,813.7969
|1 SDOLA to UAH
₴47.008
|1 SDOLA to VES
Bs97.18
|1 SDOLA to PKR
Rs318.5696
|1 SDOLA to KZT
₸581.5658
|1 SDOLA to THB
฿37.8324
|1 SDOLA to TWD
NT$36.2052
|1 SDOLA to AED
د.إ4.1471
|1 SDOLA to CHF
Fr0.9266
|1 SDOLA to HKD
HK$8.7575
|1 SDOLA to MAD
.د.م10.4638
|1 SDOLA to MXN
$22.148