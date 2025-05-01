SECT BOT Price (SECT)
The live price of SECT BOT (SECT) today is 0.0342623 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SECT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SECT BOT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 421.62 USD
- SECT BOT price change within the day is +2.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of SECT BOT to USD was $ +0.00067025.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SECT BOT to USD was $ -0.0054510222.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SECT BOT to USD was $ -0.0101905707.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SECT BOT to USD was $ -0.0637713684246855.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00067025
|+2.00%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0054510222
|-15.90%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0101905707
|-29.74%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0637713684246855
|-65.05%
Discover the latest price analysis of SECT BOT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.76%
+2.00%
-3.81%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
