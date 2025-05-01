SEDUX AI Price (SEDUX)
The live price of SEDUX AI (SEDUX) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 65.71K USD. SEDUX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SEDUX AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- SEDUX AI price change within the day is +49.74%
- It has a circulating supply of 965.33M USD
During today, the price change of SEDUX AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SEDUX AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SEDUX AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SEDUX AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+49.74%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+1.51%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-49.74%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SEDUX AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.58%
+49.74%
-15.51%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SeduxAI is a decentralized application (DApp) built on the Solana blockchain, providing users with the opportunity to engage in conversations with AI-generated virtual personalities. These personalities are equipped with rich backstories, distinct traits, and visual representations, all created through advanced AI technology. Some personalities are designed to offer more intimate and playful interactions, catering to users personalized connection.
