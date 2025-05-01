Seedify NFT Space Price (SNFTS)
The live price of Seedify NFT Space (SNFTS) today is 0.00057309 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.88M USD. SNFTS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Seedify NFT Space Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Seedify NFT Space price change within the day is +3.68%
- It has a circulating supply of 5.02B USD
Get real-time price updates of the SNFTS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SNFTS price information.
During today, the price change of Seedify NFT Space to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Seedify NFT Space to USD was $ -0.0000665684.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Seedify NFT Space to USD was $ -0.0002623038.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Seedify NFT Space to USD was $ -0.0009580783303198633.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.68%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000665684
|-11.61%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002623038
|-45.77%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0009580783303198633
|-62.57%
Discover the latest price analysis of Seedify NFT Space: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.38%
+3.68%
+0.18%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SNFTS is the utility token created by Seedify and is the core token for Seedify's NFT ecosystem. The token will enable its holder to dive deep into the NFT ecosystem created by Seedify, that has an NFT Launchpad and an NFT Marketplace where the holders will enjoy unique conditions when purchasing their NFTs.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SNFTS to VND
₫15.08086335
|1 SNFTS to AUD
A$0.0008882895
|1 SNFTS to GBP
￡0.0004298175
|1 SNFTS to EUR
€0.0005043192
|1 SNFTS to USD
$0.00057309
|1 SNFTS to MYR
RM0.0024700179
|1 SNFTS to TRY
₺0.0220754268
|1 SNFTS to JPY
¥0.0819862554
|1 SNFTS to RUB
₽0.0470163036
|1 SNFTS to INR
₹0.0484547595
|1 SNFTS to IDR
Rp9.5514961794
|1 SNFTS to KRW
₩0.8152033323
|1 SNFTS to PHP
₱0.0319612293
|1 SNFTS to EGP
￡E.0.0291416265
|1 SNFTS to BRL
R$0.0032494203
|1 SNFTS to CAD
C$0.0007851333
|1 SNFTS to BDT
৳0.0696476277
|1 SNFTS to NGN
₦0.9213625239
|1 SNFTS to UAH
₴0.0237889659
|1 SNFTS to VES
Bs0.04928574
|1 SNFTS to PKR
Rs0.1611127917
|1 SNFTS to KZT
₸0.2926885248
|1 SNFTS to THB
฿0.0191755914
|1 SNFTS to TWD
NT$0.0183503418
|1 SNFTS to AED
د.إ0.0021032403
|1 SNFTS to CHF
Fr0.0004699338
|1 SNFTS to HKD
HK$0.0044414475
|1 SNFTS to MAD
.د.م0.0053068134
|1 SNFTS to MXN
$0.011232564