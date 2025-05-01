Sei fastUSD Price (FASTUSD)
The live price of Sei fastUSD (FASTUSD) today is 1.004 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.27M USD. FASTUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Sei fastUSD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Sei fastUSD price change within the day is +0.22%
- It has a circulating supply of 5.25M USD
During today, the price change of Sei fastUSD to USD was $ +0.00216706.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sei fastUSD to USD was $ +0.0007034024.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sei fastUSD to USD was $ +0.0028552756.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sei fastUSD to USD was $ +0.003776938710239.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00216706
|+0.22%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0007034024
|+0.07%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0028552756
|+0.28%
|90 Days
|$ +0.003776938710239
|+0.38%
Discover the latest price analysis of Sei fastUSD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.96%
+0.22%
+0.54%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
fastUSD is the native yield bearing stable asset of Sei, made possible by Elixir. Fully collateralized by Elixir's deUSD, and powered by the launch of Elixir's network infrastructure on Sei, fastUSD offers a new unified and natively yield-bearing core liquidity component within the ecosystem. Native yields stem from deUSD's underlying collateral assets, which are a blend of treasury and basis trade exposure.
