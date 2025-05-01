SelfieDogCoin Price (SELFIE)
The live price of SelfieDogCoin (SELFIE) today is 0.00252729 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.54M USD. SELFIE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SelfieDogCoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- SelfieDogCoin price change within the day is +5.22%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.74M USD
During today, the price change of SelfieDogCoin to USD was $ +0.00012529.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SelfieDogCoin to USD was $ +0.0029180032.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SelfieDogCoin to USD was $ +0.0001227891.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SelfieDogCoin to USD was $ -0.0008904323063204453.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00012529
|+5.22%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0029180032
|+115.46%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0001227891
|+4.86%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0008904323063204453
|-26.05%
Discover the latest price analysis of SelfieDogCoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.28%
+5.22%
-30.07%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Meme coin on solana, uniting people worldwide with taking a selfie with a dog
