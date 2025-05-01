Sentiient Price (SENT)
The live price of Sentiient (SENT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 44.40K USD. SENT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Sentiient Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Sentiient price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 1.20B USD
During today, the price change of Sentiient to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sentiient to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sentiient to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sentiient to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-19.57%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-84.84%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Sentiient: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-13.95%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Sentiient is an innovative platform for creating intelligent, customizable agents powered by the ai16z framework and deployed on the HypeEVM blockchain. The platform enables seamless automation of interactions across multiple platforms, such as Twitter, Telegram, and a native forum, while providing users with tools to design agents backed by $SENT liquidity pairs. Sentiient is designed to democratize the creation and deployment of intelligent agents, making them accessible for a wide range of applications.
