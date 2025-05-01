Shade Protocol Price (SHD)
The live price of Shade Protocol (SHD) today is 0.849417 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.03M USD. SHD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Shade Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Shade Protocol price change within the day is +0.43%
- It has a circulating supply of 4.74M USD
During today, the price change of Shade Protocol to USD was $ +0.00364808.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Shade Protocol to USD was $ +0.0227658196.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Shade Protocol to USD was $ -0.2470278766.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Shade Protocol to USD was $ -0.784035367866886.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00364808
|+0.43%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0227658196
|+2.68%
|60 Days
|$ -0.2470278766
|-29.08%
|90 Days
|$ -0.784035367866886
|-47.99%
Discover the latest price analysis of Shade Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.28%
+0.43%
-0.59%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Shade Protocol is an array of connected privacy-preserving DeFi applications built on Secret Network. Launching on Shade Protocol is Silk: an over-collateralized stablecoin native to Secret Network with transactional privacy by default.
