Shadow Liquid Staking Token Price (X33)
The live price of Shadow Liquid Staking Token (X33) today is 20.74 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 10.20M USD. X33 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Shadow Liquid Staking Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Shadow Liquid Staking Token price change within the day is -1.79%
- It has a circulating supply of 492.08K USD
Get real-time price updates of the X33 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate X33 price information.
During today, the price change of Shadow Liquid Staking Token to USD was $ -0.37933959398593.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Shadow Liquid Staking Token to USD was $ -10.0643753600.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Shadow Liquid Staking Token to USD was $ -16.1073041260.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Shadow Liquid Staking Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.37933959398593
|-1.79%
|30 Days
|$ -10.0643753600
|-48.52%
|60 Days
|$ -16.1073041260
|-77.66%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Shadow Liquid Staking Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.08%
-1.79%
-18.20%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 X33 to VND
₫545,773.1
|1 X33 to AUD
A$32.147
|1 X33 to GBP
￡15.555
|1 X33 to EUR
€18.2512
|1 X33 to USD
$20.74
|1 X33 to MYR
RM89.3894
|1 X33 to TRY
₺798.9048
|1 X33 to JPY
¥2,967.0644
|1 X33 to RUB
₽1,701.5096
|1 X33 to INR
₹1,753.567
|1 X33 to IDR
Rp345,666.5284
|1 X33 to KRW
₩29,502.0278
|1 X33 to PHP
₱1,156.6698
|1 X33 to EGP
￡E.1,054.629
|1 X33 to BRL
R$117.5958
|1 X33 to CAD
C$28.4138
|1 X33 to BDT
৳2,520.5322
|1 X33 to NGN
₦33,343.9054
|1 X33 to UAH
₴860.9174
|1 X33 to VES
Bs1,783.64
|1 X33 to PKR
Rs5,830.6362
|1 X33 to KZT
₸10,592.3328
|1 X33 to THB
฿693.9604
|1 X33 to TWD
NT$664.0948
|1 X33 to AED
د.إ76.1158
|1 X33 to CHF
Fr17.0068
|1 X33 to HKD
HK$160.735
|1 X33 to MAD
.د.م192.0524
|1 X33 to MXN
$406.504