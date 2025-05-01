Shaicoin Price (SHA)
The live price of Shaicoin (SHA) today is 0.0045334 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 9.59K USD. SHA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Shaicoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Shaicoin price change within the day is +14.64%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.12M USD
During today, the price change of Shaicoin to USD was $ +0.00057882.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Shaicoin to USD was $ +0.0002152734.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Shaicoin to USD was $ -0.0022826707.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Shaicoin to USD was $ -0.016798935286276812.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00057882
|+14.64%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0002152734
|+4.75%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0022826707
|-50.35%
|90 Days
|$ -0.016798935286276812
|-78.74%
Discover the latest price analysis of Shaicoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.65%
+14.64%
+146.19%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Shaicoin is designed to bring back the essence of decentralized mining that Satoshi envisioned. Shaicoin is a Bitcoin fork that leverages the ShaiHive mining algorithm, which reintroduces the original CPU mining code from Bitcoin Core v0.12.0, modified and upgraded. ShaiHive introduces a Hamiltonian graph certificate in the block header, which serves as a "nonce selection speed bump," aiming to maintain the integrity and fairness of the mining process
