Shiba Saga Price (SHIA)
The live price of Shiba Saga (SHIA) today is 0.00007584 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 21.24K USD. SHIA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Shiba Saga Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Shiba Saga price change within the day is -3.67%
- It has a circulating supply of 280.08M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SHIA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SHIA price information.
During today, the price change of Shiba Saga to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Shiba Saga to USD was $ -0.0000300126.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Shiba Saga to USD was $ -0.0000518677.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Shiba Saga to USD was $ -0.00019322939923288973.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.67%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000300126
|-39.57%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000518677
|-68.39%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00019322939923288973
|-71.81%
Discover the latest price analysis of Shiba Saga: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.12%
-3.67%
+6.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
At the core of the Shiba Saga game collection are many classic and casual games you already know and love, but with Shiba as a main character. Games in the collection share an on-chain interconnected system where users can earn and spend the same $SHIA token across every game and with every new release. In addition, a character/collectible (NFT) unlocked in one game, will have its counterpart unlocked in the other games. Shiba gets pulled into the ShiaVerse, experience VR like never before. After the release of our first batch of games from the Saga, our team will start full production on the ShiaVerse, a VR metaverse where the NFTs collected by our users in the Saga games will truly come to life. SHIBA SAGA NFTS: You can own a unique piece of the Shiba Saga with Shiba Saga NFTs! In the collection of games from the Saga, the ShiaVerse and through community platforms, Shiba Saga will offer NFTs. Made by both our team and the community. NFTs in the Saga will initially consist of characters, props and items. As a new player you get a free starter pack so you can start playing and earning right away! STAKING $SHIA : Stake $SHIA now to gain rewards and voting power. The ability to stake $SHIA (for rewards) is already available and guarantees a reward multiplier for those that stake their $SHIA before launch-day. Staking $SHIA will reward you with more $SHIA and exclusive in-game and community collectibles (NFTs). Additionally, staking more $SHIA will give you more voting power on the direction of the project.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SHIA to VND
₫1.9957296
|1 SHIA to AUD
A$0.0001183104
|1 SHIA to GBP
￡0.00005688
|1 SHIA to EUR
€0.0000667392
|1 SHIA to USD
$0.00007584
|1 SHIA to MYR
RM0.0003268704
|1 SHIA to TRY
₺0.0029152896
|1 SHIA to JPY
¥0.0109497792
|1 SHIA to RUB
₽0.0062059872
|1 SHIA to INR
₹0.006416064
|1 SHIA to IDR
Rp1.2639994944
|1 SHIA to KRW
₩0.1081880352
|1 SHIA to PHP
₱0.0042379392
|1 SHIA to EGP
￡E.0.003856464
|1 SHIA to BRL
R$0.0004307712
|1 SHIA to CAD
C$0.0001046592
|1 SHIA to BDT
৳0.009244896
|1 SHIA to NGN
₦0.1217330592
|1 SHIA to UAH
₴0.003154944
|1 SHIA to VES
Bs0.00652224
|1 SHIA to PKR
Rs0.0213808128
|1 SHIA to KZT
₸0.0390318144
|1 SHIA to THB
฿0.0025413984
|1 SHIA to TWD
NT$0.0024321888
|1 SHIA to AED
د.إ0.0002783328
|1 SHIA to CHF
Fr0.0000621888
|1 SHIA to HKD
HK$0.00058776
|1 SHIA to MAD
.د.م0.0007022784
|1 SHIA to MXN
$0.0014894976