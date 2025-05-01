Shibavax Price (SHIBX)
The live price of Shibavax (SHIBX) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 92.23K USD. SHIBX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Shibavax Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Shibavax price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 9.69B USD
During today, the price change of Shibavax to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Shibavax to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Shibavax to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Shibavax to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+27.48%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-3.79%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Shibavax: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 SHIBX to VND
₫--
|1 SHIBX to AUD
A$--
|1 SHIBX to GBP
￡--
|1 SHIBX to EUR
€--
|1 SHIBX to USD
$--
|1 SHIBX to MYR
RM--
|1 SHIBX to TRY
₺--
|1 SHIBX to JPY
¥--
|1 SHIBX to RUB
₽--
|1 SHIBX to INR
₹--
|1 SHIBX to IDR
Rp--
|1 SHIBX to KRW
₩--
|1 SHIBX to PHP
₱--
|1 SHIBX to EGP
￡E.--
|1 SHIBX to BRL
R$--
|1 SHIBX to CAD
C$--
|1 SHIBX to BDT
৳--
|1 SHIBX to NGN
₦--
|1 SHIBX to UAH
₴--
|1 SHIBX to VES
Bs--
|1 SHIBX to PKR
Rs--
|1 SHIBX to KZT
₸--
|1 SHIBX to THB
฿--
|1 SHIBX to TWD
NT$--
|1 SHIBX to AED
د.إ--
|1 SHIBX to CHF
Fr--
|1 SHIBX to HKD
HK$--
|1 SHIBX to MAD
.د.م--
|1 SHIBX to MXN
$--