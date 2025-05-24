Shido DEX Price (SHDX)
The live price of Shido DEX (SHDX) today is 0.00004048 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 166.96K USD. SHDX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Shido DEX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Shido DEX price change within the day is -9.97%
- It has a circulating supply of 4.12B USD
During today, the price change of Shido DEX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Shido DEX to USD was $ -0.0000105936.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Shido DEX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Shido DEX to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-9.97%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000105936
|-26.17%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Shido DEX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
-9.97%
-6.14%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Shido DEX is the flagship decentralized exchange and automated market maker on the Shido Network. The platform offers a wide range of features for traders, including cross-chain transfers, limit orders and one-click swaps. Easily trade any token on the Shido Network using Shido DEX. Bridge assets from the most prominent ecosystems in the industry. Discover the Shido ecosystem and unlock the power of decentralized trading with Shido DEX.
