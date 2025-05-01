Shield protocol Price (SHIELD)
The live price of Shield protocol (SHIELD) today is 0.0068807 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 167.51K USD. SHIELD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Shield protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Shield protocol price change within the day is -2.68%
- It has a circulating supply of 24.34M USD
During today, the price change of Shield protocol to USD was $ -0.000189660484579951.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Shield protocol to USD was $ -0.0025000885.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Shield protocol to USD was $ -0.0052527862.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Shield protocol to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000189660484579951
|-2.68%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0025000885
|-36.33%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0052527862
|-76.34%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Shield protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.27%
-2.68%
+2.76%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Welcome to Shield Protocol, your fast lane into decentralized finance (DeFi) on the BNB Chain—no spaceship required! With just a few clicks, you can swap your BNB for BNBX, a synthetic asset that unlocks brand-new earning possibilities. Think of BNBX as your VIP pass to all kinds of DeFi adventures—without having to juggle a bazillion different tokens. Our platform is designed to be fast, secure, and, dare we say, a little bit fun. Whether you’re staking, providing liquidity, or exploring more advanced strategies, Shield Protocol keeps it simple and cost-effective on the supercharged BNB Chain. Plus, you don’t have to worry about keeping track of the underlying assets—BNBX takes care of that for you.
